Maltese athletes experienced mixed performances at the Balkan Championships held in Kraljevo, Serbia.

At the end of a gruelling season, Maltese athletes competed alongside several strong athletes from Central and Eastern Europe, including from top sporting nations such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, Croatia and the hosts, Serbia.

Luke Micallef brought to an end a remarkable season with a valiant performance on the 5,000m race, in which he placed fifth in a personal best of 14:38.66.

In the same event, Simon Spiteri came in seventh with 15:18.70.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

