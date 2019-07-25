The dynamics of the property market are complex. It would be a mistake to oversimplify an assessment of this important economic activity by just looking superficially at perceptions of supply and demand. The lack of data compiled by independent professionals can never be substituted by anecdotal evidence as defined by property developers, estate agents or even economists who may have an apparent conflict of interest in this matter.

The president of the Malta Developers Association Sandro Chetcuti acknowledges that the market is show­ing a slowdown, with prices in­creasing by 17 per cent between 2017 and 2018 when in the previous year the increase was around 23 per cent. This “slowdown” raises more questions than answers as to the direction the market is heading.

An issue that is often ignored by property developers, estate agents as well as some economists is whether an increase in prices of 17 per cent a year is creating a stock of property that is available for sale but with limi­ted demand because of lack of affordability. How many people interested in buying their home can claim that their income is increasing by 17 per cent every year to afford to cope with property price increases?

The absence of a reliable property index makes it difficult to assess the real increases in prices. The Central Bank, as well as the NSO, prepare indices that are based either on advertised prices or prices gleaned from sales contracts. Who can guarantee that these prices reflect the actual amount paid on the signing of contracts?

If the growing pro­perty stock coming on the market remains unsold because of lack of affordability on the part of those interested in buying property, pro­perty prices should fall. This fall would be a welcome correction in the market, but one should also have to consider who pays for this correction.

Banks have repeatedly stated that they are de-risking their business models, especially in the financing of property development. The number of construction projects keeps increasing. If banks are holding back from financing fully these pro­jects, one would be justified to ask who is carrying the risk of development. Sales on plan, barter agreements and the raising of funds on the bond market are known to provide vital cash flows for some signifi­cant projects. But if sales fail to materialise as early as anticipated, the pain will affect various people who knowingly or unknowingly would have been carrying the risk of speculative development.

One authoritative organisation that has no conflict of interest when assessing the state of health of the property market is the Central Bank. Their recent instructions to banks to tighten on lending conditions for those wanting to buy a second pro­perty is a reasonable attempt to cool the overheating realities facing the construction and property development sector. Banks should ensure that the CBM’s efforts are not frustrated by officials attempting to bend the rules to hit their mortgage sales targets to earn a bonus payment.

Assessing the state of health of the property market is notoriously tricky not least because there are too many ‘experts’ with an interest to talk up the market. Policymakers should assess the different dynamics that influence this market to define policies that would reduce the risk of a hard landing.