The unforgiving terrain of Miżieb woodland did not act as a deterrent for over 100 riders who signed up to take part in the inaugural race of the 2023 mountain bike cross-country season. Known for its tough terrain, Miżieb is famed for its technical turns, steep uphills, and single tracks which make it more challenging for riders who attempt to secure a place in the front of the pack.

Luke Borg won the Elite Category, a marked improvement from last year’s performance where there was no sight of the podium, for him, on the same course. This year’s race was different. An aggressive approach from Borg from the word ‘go’, saw him take the lead and keep it until the end in spite of attempts from experienced Elite riders like Mark Zammit, Mark Bonnici, Brandon Sultana, and Maurice Formosa. By the first lap, Borg was in front followed by Stefan Scerri, Maurice Formosa, Mark Bonnici, Jason Vella, and Mark Zammit. With Scerri, Bonnici, and current National Champion Mark Zammit falling foul of punctures, the top three riders aiming for the podium were Borg, in the lead followed by veteran Formosa and Vella, who took the respective places on the Elite Podium.

In the Ladies’ race, veteran rider known for her fearless yet composed riding, Marie Claire Aquilina effortlessly flew at the front ahead of Diana Muscat and Lara Buttigieg who finished in second and third place respectively.

