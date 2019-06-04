A fire which raged across a quarter of the Mizieb woodland late last month is estimated to have destroyed 4,600 trees Environment Minister Jose' Herrera told Parliament on Tuesday.

Aleppo Pine, Olive Trees, Gum Trees and Blue-leaved wattle - an invasive species known locally as l'Akaċja - were burned down.

The minister said the fire, on June 22-23, spread across 15 hectares of land.

He was responding to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar.

Dr Herrera had told Times of Malta on June 23 that environmental experts would assess the damage caused by a large fire in the Miżieb woodland.

A report by Ambjent Malta and Environment and Resources Authority experts found that the fire had affected 180,000 square metres of the woodland - an area three times larger than that originally calculated.

Authorities have yet to say what they believe caused the fire.