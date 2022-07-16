Darren Eales, president of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and a former executive director at Tottenham Hotspur, will become the new chief executive officer at Newcastle United, clubs announced Friday.

Eales, a 49-year-old Englishman, was hired by the US side in 2014. He will remain with Atlanta through August 8 and return to the English Premier League on August 22.

Newcastle went 13-15 with 10 drawn last season to finish 11th in the Premier League.

“Newcastle United is both a giant of a club, and the heartbeat of its community,” Eales said in a statement. “Every time I have visited St. James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans.

“This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history.

“I am grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to working with the rest of the team to help this storied club fulfil its potential.”

Click here for full article