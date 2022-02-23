While he appreciates interest from Neymar or Lionel Messi, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber warned football’s global stars on Tuesday that US clubs aren’t their retirement homes.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s MLS season kick off, Garber addressed 30-year-old Brazilian striker Neymar’s podcast comments that he “would love to play in the US” for at least a season after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2025.

The former Barcelona star noted: “Their season is shorter so I would get three months vacation. I would play many more years.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta