Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said Thursday the league was open to revamping its playoff format amid reports the postseason could be expanded to 16 teams.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s MLS Cup championship game in Los Angeles, Garber said league officials would review possible format changes in the close season.

A report in The Athletic last week speculated that the playoffs could be increased to 16 teams divided into four groups of four — eight from each conference. The top two teams in each group would then advance to a straight knockout competition.

Click here for full story.