Anton Walkes, a London-born 25-year-old defender with Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC, has died after an accident in South Florida.

The club were in the Miami area for pre-season training camp and local media reports said the player was involved in a boat crash on Wednesday.

Local 10 news said that Walkes was found unconscious after the crash and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue before he was taken to hospital but later died.

