New York Red Bulls striker Dante Vanzeir has been handed a six-match suspension and fined by Major League Soccer for making a racist remark during a game, the league announced on Thursday.

Belgian Vanzeir had apologized on Monday after San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse said that a New York player used a racist epithet early in the second half of Saturday’s game, without naming the player.

MLS said that as well as missing the next six league games Vanzeir is “prohibited from participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro games, and exhibition matches until the suspension is completed.”

