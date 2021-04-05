Major League Soccer and the US Soccer Federation will implement concussion substitutions for 2021 in a pilot program aimed at player safety, replacing those with head injuries regarding of prior substitutions.

The move, pending FIFA approval, will see two concussion substitutions allowed per game no matter how many have been used in a match in MLS as well as the National Women’s Soccer League and other US developmental circuits.

“We’ve worked hard to raise awareness of head injuries in soccer over the last several years, and this change should go a long way in protecting players suspected of suffering a concussion,” US Soccer Federation chief medical officer Dr. George Chiampas said. “Adopting this new rule is an important step as we continue to lead the way in player safety.”

US Soccer used the rule for the first time in February’s SheBelieves Cup at Orlando, Florida.

