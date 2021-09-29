A Malta Motorsport Federation contingent left Malta yesterday on their way to Braga, in Portugal, to start their preparations for the Hillclimb Masters.

The MMF contingent departed the country with four of the five racing cars that will be used by the Maltese drivers during the fourth edition of the Hillclimb Masters that will be held between October 7 and 10.

The Masters, organised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) bring together the winners of national championships recognised by the ASNs and the FIA Championship, Challenge and Cup winners.

For this event, the champions will have to race behind the wheel of the car they use during the season. The Hillclimb Masters is the biggest annual event of the sport.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta