The Malta Motorsport Federation has launched a campaign aimed at giving its helping hand towards the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, the MMF said that the governing body, through the support of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) #RaceAgainstCOVID campaign they have started to distribute 2,500 protective masks among the federation’s members.

