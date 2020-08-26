The Malta Motorsport Federation has submitted its feedback to the consultation process run by the Planning Authority on the Review of the Rural Policy Design Guidance (Phase 2) calling on the competent bodies to provide for special public interest projects within the said policy guidance.

The MMF has been calling for a dedicated multipurpose facility capable of hosting international events and accommodate the needs of the local sporting community, giving better and equal opportunities to its athletes to practice and race under international race conditions, and also to be able to organize international events.