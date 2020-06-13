The Malta Motorsport Federation has launched a training programme, which is co-funded by the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA), aimed at promoting young drivers.

Details of the programme were given during a news conference by MMF president Tonio Cini.

“This is not the first time that we are launching this kind of programme,” Cini said.

“A few years back we held a similar programme with the FIA. During that time, we took a number of young drivers to Silverstone where they had an experience on simulation and preparation before they raced into an international race.

“It was on this occasion that one of the drivers, Keith Camilleri, caught the eye of the instructors and he went on to race in the Formula 4 Championship in Italy. Here we are looking to give a similar opportunity to the Maltese drivers, aged between 8 and 25 years.”

Cini said that interested drivers are being asked to register online and all participants will be assessed by top instructors who will then pick the top candidate who will be given the opportunity to spend one week training camp abroad with a reputable racing team.

The closing date of registrations is June 30.

“Phase Two of the project will see a team of the FIA travel to Malta and will be assessing the participants here in driving techniqes, physical fitness and road safety among others.

“I am mentioning safety because road safety and motor sport are complimenting each other. It’s not about racing in teams but racing in a disciplined way,” Cini said.

“We always promoted this with the FIA, under president Jean Todt.”

On her part, Kate Robson, said that the FIA Sport Grant programme has been supporting the young driver programme right from the beginning when it started in Lebanon and started seeing it grow year after year.

“There has been some excellent outcomes and success stories from the programme and we are delighted that we are supporting Malta now to enter this programme,” Robson said.

“This programme is going to raise the profile of motor sport in the country and increase participation and will open some excellent international opportunities for your drivers and I’m sure we’ll going to find some excellent talent.”

On his part, Clifton Grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, said that he was pleasantly surprised by the pro-active

approach of the federation who despite the challenging times have come up with this innovative initiative.

“Despite being a small country, the MMF is providing an appropriate international platform for its young drivers. I saw some excellent aspects of the programme such as career management. When you are growing up and developing your skill you need proper management and that can be vital to ensure the athlete makes the appropriate progress to achieve future success.

“Speaking of athletes, one has to keep in mind that they are our ambassadors. Mentioning career management puts the MMF at the forefront of Maltese sport and how you are working.”

Project Coordinator Khalili Beschir said that the YDP online will be divided in two phases, starting with online assessment.

“After the online assessment, the FIA coaches will be able to travel to Malta, hopefully in September, to see who is really committed and works hard for the sport. Top performers will be given a one week fully paid training camp with top international racing teams like ROTAX or with a F4 team,” Beschir explained.