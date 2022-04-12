On March 19, seven trainees became the first Maltese-trained, SPRAT Level 1-certified rope access technicians, giving them an introduction to safely working at height using ropes and related equipment. On the same day, another trainee was awarded Level-3 certification – the highest offered by the society.

This SPRAT training was the first-ever organised and hosted by local company MMI, which provides services in telecommunication, rope access, standby rescue and logistics both on- and off-shore.

MMI became a member of SPRAT earlier this year and its training was given the seal of approval by an independent SPRAT assessor, who travelled to Malta from Denmark to evaluate the trainees and award the certifications.

“Prior to this training, any person or company in Malta looking to work in rope access with this certification had to either go abroad or get trainers to the country,” one of MMI’s directors and training supervisor Francis Fenech explained.

Fenech has over 25 years’ experience in the industry and is a certified rope access supervisor Level 3 under both the American (SPRAT) and British (IRATA) standards.

“Through this new training scheme, rope access education and certification has become more accessible and affordable. This will make things safer and easier for all involved with internationally-recognised certification that can be used in countless jobs worldwide, including in telecommunications, oil rigging, offshore wind farms and more.”

During the five-day course, trainees were instructed on SPRAT safety procedures and basic rope access manoeuvres and rescues. The newly certified personnel will now need to spend a set number of hours performing rope access work under the supervision of a Level 2 or 3 certificate holder in order to move up a level, where they can learn more about complex rescues, rigging, equipment, procedures, and so on.

“As anyone in the industry will confirm, such training being offered, organised, and hosted locally is an incredible opportunity for anyone looking to conduct work at height safely and according to international standards. In fact, we have already filled out a second course, and have a third course in the pipeline, too,” Fenech concludes.

For more information about the courses, prospective rope access technicians can visit https://mmi.mt/ or get in touch with the course director at courses@mmi.mt.