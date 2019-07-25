DJ Denis Sulta performed at the megalithic Mnajdra Temples on Tuesday, despite a controversy that erupted when plans were first unveiled in August.

The Glasgow-based house music producer's hour-long set at the Unesco World Heritage Site had been viewed more than 16,000 times by 10pm on Tuesday.

The DJ played the set with a quiet, isolated temple backdrop. That was a change from the original plans, which were for him to perform to a crowd of 60 people in an event co-organised with culture agency Heritage Malta.

Following a furious reaction and a petition, those plans were scaled down and Heritage Malta had issued a statement insisting there would be "no audience" and the temples would only be used as "an immaculate backdrop".

It said the event would take place outside the Unesco World Heritage site, that there would be no access to the temples and that sound levels and lighting would be restricted.

The petition to stop the event had attracted almost 1,000 signatures within a few hours of it being launched.

Denis Sulta is no stranger to Malta, having performed at local events as well as the yearly Lost and Found festival.

"My long love affair with Malta has been one of such delight and joy," he wrote on Tuesday night on his official Facebook page.

Denis Sulta's livestreamed performance was co-sponsored by international DJ media house Mixmag.