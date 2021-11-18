MOAS - the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, has hosted first fundraising “#MOASgala” to celebrate “seven tireless years of implementing humanitarian projects around the world and building global solidarity”.

The exclusive fashion night-out, coordinated by Maria Luisa Catrambone, was co-hosted by Joanna Delia, fashion designer Luke Azzopardi, and the singer-songwriter Alexandra Alden.

The evening’s success of the evening was cemented by the contributions of the gala guests, who have already played an essential role in supporting MOAS missions in Malta and around the world.

Photo: Matthew Camilleri, MOAS

All the funds raised will support MOAS’ global humanitarian projects which focus on resilience building and supporting communities in crisis in Malta, Bangladesh, Yemen, Somalia, Syria and more.

In addition to Alden’s musical performance, the event also included a raffle and guests were able to take home exclusive mementoes from the evening. These included a piece of art by Austin Camilleri, a Maltese contemporary artist working in installation, painting, sculptures and drawing.

Gallerist Christine Xuereb Seidu exhibited a selection of paintings by the Ethiopian artist Dawir Adnew.

MOAS co-founder and director Regina Catrambone said that after two challenging years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now time to rise and unite in supporting the most fragile and vulnerable move toward a better and more hopeful future.

“We have a responsibility to take care of each other. The business world should cooperate with the humanitarian sector. The individual should act as part of the collective.”

The event was sponsored by Phoenicia Malta, People & Skin, Luke Azzopardi Studio, Alistair Floral Design, Alexandra Alden & Band, Olympus Music, and CamilleriParisMode.

Donations to MOAS can be made here.