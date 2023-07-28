The Migrant Offshore Aid Station has donated 700 bottles of water and re-hydrating mineral salts to the resident of the Peace Lab in Ħal Far.

With a heatwave sweeping across Europe and temperatures soaring over 40°C for days at a time locally, the NGO said it was making the effort to help the migrants cope with the extreme heat, as well as the impact of power cuts and water shortages.

“Vulnerable communities have suffered the consequences, especially the migrants residing in reception centres,” they said.

“In response to this emergency, MOAS stepped in to support those in the migrant community who are struggling to cope with these conditions. We are delivering urgently needed hydration supplies through the provision of water and electrolytes.”

The donation was made possible through the support of Farsons Direct and JV Pharma.

The organisation has asked the public for donations in order to continue helping those in need as the summer heat is expected to continue.

A €10 donation, they said will provide a day’s worth of hydration supply to ten people.

Donations can be made at www.moas.eu/donate.