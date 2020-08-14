Three locations across Malta will be visited by the service’s mobile blood banks over the weekend.

The service will be available in Mġarr tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm, next to the village’s parochial church.

On Sunday, the service will be available in Misraħ Ġuże Abela in Dingli (8.30am-1pm) as well as in Xewkija between 8am and 1pm.

The public is reminded that those who wish to donate can also visit the Blood Donations Centre in Gwardamanġa, which is open every day from 8am to 6pm.

Anyone taking a COVID-19 swab test needs to wait for a negative result to be eligible to donate.

Donors are to bring identification with them. Potential donors are reminded that both the centre as well as the mobile blood banks are taking all necessary precautions in relation to the pandemic, and that it is safe to donate blood.