Mobility company eCabs has embarked on its next stage of growth through its first acquisition in the local market, through which it is strengthening its executive and luxury service offer with the acquisition of Elegance Chauffeur Drive, one of Malta's leading chauffeur companies.

The deal includes the integration of Elegance’s core team, as well as its extensive fleet of premium vehicles, thus bolstering eCabs’ existing executive and luxury offering both in terms of numbers and service execution, making eCabs the largest luxury transport service provider on the island.

Elegance was established in 2017 to focus on the premium segment having built itself into one of Malta’s leading chauffeur providers, servicing leading personalities such as royalty, celebrities and VIPs alike, with a steadfast and consistent detail-oriented approach.

“This move is in line with our long-term growth strategy, which includes a planned string of mobility acquisitions. We have a clear and unflinching vision of transformation, from a multi-channel ride-hailing platform, to an end-to-end technology logistics and multimodality company. Through our acquisitions programme we now aim to consolidate the local market and integrate our offering to provide the highest level of services with the most competitive rates on the island. Our ambitions for internationalisation remain firmly in our sights and the local acquisitions will enable us to go to the international market with a uniquely strong offering,” said Matthew Bezzina, CEO of eCabs.

Simon Debono, eCabs’ chief officer marketing and business development added: “This acquisition is a clear reflection of our commitment to keep investing and strengthening our position in the market, in this case with dedicated attention to the premium segment. We are delighted to on-board the exceptional Elegance team within the eCabs team, where together, we shall be taking our luxury and premium service to new levels, matching the highest international standards.”

ECabs has ramped up its capital investments in 2020 with a clear long-term strategy, including investment in an extension of its head office in St Julian’s and a significant investment in the growth of its technology team which houses its team in Malta, Turkey and Belarus.

“Despite the hit delved by COVID-19, we have kept our focus on growth, expansion into new verticals and the optimisation of our operations. We are now at a stage wherein we shall take the company to the next level with confidence and a passion to enhance mobility on our islands and beyond” added Matthew Bezzina.