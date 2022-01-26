The Maltese Olympic Committee joined the chorus of disapproval from sporting bodies on Thursday following the government’s decision to omit sports from the list of activities where a COVID-19 vaccine certificate will no longer be needed next month.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced in his speech in Parliament that vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snack bars, and social clubs from February 7.

From February 14, certificates will not be needed for entry to bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas and theatres.

They will continue for the time being to be needed for entry for mass events, sports events, gaming halls, nightclubs, and travel.

The Maltese Olympic Committee issued a statement to voice their disappointment at the government’s decision not to include outdoor sports events in the list of easing measures.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta