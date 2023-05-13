The Malta Olympic Committee (MOC) announced on Friday its contingent for eight of the ten sport disciplines taking place around the island during this month’s Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE).

The Games, being held between May 29 and June 4, will see nine European countries battle for Gold, Silver, and Bronze. MOC president Julian Pace Bonello believes the 214 athletes baring the Malta badge, led by shooter Eleanor Bezzina as the team’s captain, will be valuable ambassadors for the country.

“Today, we have launched our Maltese contingent for the Small States Games held here in Malta. I would like to congratulate all of our athletes and thank them for their effort and commitment towards qualifying for these Games,” Pace Bonello told a press conference.

“As a result of the financial support from the government, the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF), SportMalta, the European Olympic Committee, and our sponsors, all the assistance required by the athletes on the road to qualifying was given."

