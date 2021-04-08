The Maltese Olympic Committee issued an appeal to the government to reconsider their decision of prolonging the restrictions on organised sport.

The local governing body of elite sport said in a statement that they echoed the disappointment voiced by several sporting entities earlier on Wednesday, at the fact that sports has not been considered in the measures that were announced by Government and Public Health Authorities.

“Despite several attempts to enter discussions with the Public Health Authorities on how best to go about allowing the practicing of sports within safe parameters, this has generally been ignored and it was only two weeks ago that this occurred,” the MOC said in a statement.

