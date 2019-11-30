The Maltese Olympic Committee on Saturday announced the finalists of the 18th edition of the MOC Sports Awards which will take place on December 7 at the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa in Attard.

The chosen athletes will be those that stood out in their respective sporting categories and will be recognised for their accomplishments during the competition period October 2018 – October 2019.

Award Categories start from the Special Award, followed by Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum and will be bestowed based on the results achieved in major international competitions organised under the auspices of the International Federation of the athletes’ respective sport or a recognised and reputable International Sport Organisation.

“The Awards are a culmination of a year of successful achievements by our athletes who through

their commitment, dedication and sacrifice bring honour to Malta,” Julian Pace Bonello, president of the Maltese Olympic Committee, said on Saturday.

“This year’s awards naturally feature the results obtained in the Games of the Small States of Europe held in Montenegro, where Malta brought home 27 medals and an increase in its gold and silver medal tally.

“Nonetheless a number of commendable results were obtained in other sports of which the MOC is proud to honour such achievements.”

The MOC Sports Awards Organising team, led by deputy president William Beck, explained that this year’s edition 87 nominations were received from 20 associations.

These athletes and teams will be awarded for their achievements when representing Malta in international championships. The finalists and the actual category of the award were determined by the MOC Technical Commission under the leadership of Mr Ivan Balzan – the MOC’s Director of Sport.

The evening will also recognise four local councils for their contribution to promote sports in their locality and will induce four new members to the MOC’s Hall of Fame.

A total of 12 Local Councils submitted their entries for consideration. The award will be given to those localities having given substantial contribution towards sport. The criteria for consideration was based on activities organised within the locality, including schools in that area, any seminars conducted relating to sports and fitness, any assistance given to local sporting associations as well as the contribution towards the maintenance and building of sporting facilities.

Guest of honour

Szilveszter Csollány, former Hungarian gymnast will be the guest of honour for the evening. Considered as one of the best gymnasts in Olympic history, his 9.85 score achieved in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney led him to win the gold medal in the men’s rings. This medal followed the silver medal obtained during the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics success was enough to be chosen as ‘The 2000 Hungarian Sportsman of The Year’. He was once again chosen as sportsman of the year in 2002 after winning a gold medal at that year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Debrechen.

At the moment he is one of world’s renowned gymnastics coaches both in Hungary and in other European countries.

The Maltese Olympic Committee will also be announcing a number of inductees to its Hall of Fame.

The criteria for selection are based on individuals’ having a reputation of high integrity before and even during the period that one is elected to the Hall of Fame. The individuals being considered for such an honour are those whose contributions, both in the field of play as well as in the administrative roles they occupied, have left an indelible mark in their respective fields.

THE FINALISTS

Malta Amateur Athletic Association

Claire Rose Azzopardi, Lisa Marie Bezzina, Ian Paul Grech, Paula Grech, Jordan Daniel Gusman, Damien Jeffrey Charles Mizzi, Rachela Pace.

Aquatic Sports Association of Malta

Mya Azzopardi, Dylan Cachia, Andre Camilleri, Andrew Chetcuti, Luke Ellul Sullivan, Francesca Falzon Young, Matthew Galea, Sasha Gatt, Emily Grech Carr, Alexandra McGonigle, Haley Pawley Neame, Harry Stacey, Mikhail Umnov, Martina Valletta, Michee Van Rooyen.

Badminton Malta

Matthew Abela.

Malta Billiards & Snooker Association

Duncan Bezzina, Tony Drago.

Malta Federation of Body Building & Fitness

Bader Almiloudi, Roderick Theuma.

Malta Cycling Federation

Marie Claire Aquilina, Etienne Bonello, Christian Formosa, Men’s National Team (Etienne Bonello, William Hili, Jason Vella, Brandon Sultana, Clive Bugeja, Mariano Cassar).

Malta Golf Association

Nicholas Beck, Andrew Borg, Ruud Critien, JJ Micallef.

Malta Gymnastics Federation

Ella Borg, Tara Vella Clark.

Malta Judo Federation

Isaac Bezzina, Katrina Esposito, Jeremy Saywell.

Malta Karate Federation

Kimberly Stanton.

Malta Pool Association

Scott Muscat, Men’s National Team (Miguel Falzon, Mario Cutajar, Anton Cuschieri, Christ Tabone, Dylan Cassar, Kevin Mercieca).

Malta Sailing Federation

Elusive 2 Sailing Team (Aaron Podesta, Maya Podesta, Christoph Podesta, David Anastasi, Gareth Grech, Ben Pace Lehner, Andrea Crocella, Tom Zammit Tabona, Adrian Stone, Magnus Everskog).

Malta Shooting Sports Federation

Eleanor Bezzina, Gianluca Chetcuti, William Chetcuti.

Malta Squash Association

Kijan Sultana, Lijana Sultana.

Malta Table Football Sports Association

Jurgen Balzan, Derek Conti.

Malta Taekwondo Federation

Amani Faraoun.

Malta Tennis Federation

Francesca Curmi, Elaine Genovese, Helene Pellicano.

Malta Tenpin Bowling Association

Sue Abela, Mauro Anastasi, Cynthia Frendo Duca, Kayden Lagana, Mark Spiteri, Sara Xuereb, Dwayne Zahra.

Malta Triathlon Federation

Hannah Cutajar.

Malta Weightlifting Association

Vlad Baldacchino, Matthew Camilleri, Shaun Ciantar, Roberta Tabone, Tenishia Thornton, Yasmin Zammit Stevens.