The Maltese Olympic Committee hosted its Olympic Day events on Sunday.

In what was a move away from tradition, wherein Olympic Day was celebrated by means of only the Olympic Day Run, a festival of sport was hosted at the MYER Centre for Sport and Physical Education in Ħamrun.

The traditional Olympic Day Run consisted of a 5km fun run, on a route that took participants around Hamrun and Marsa vicinities. The Run also coincided with efforts from the Marsa Local Council to celebrate its designation as 2022 Capital of Culture.

The run was overseen by a team from Athletics Malta who also roped in some of Malta’s elite athletes to support the participants along the route.

