The Maltese Olympic Committee this week announced the launch of the Youth Athlete Support Scheme.

The scheme launch, which was delayed due to the COVID-19, will see 47 athletes, representing 14 different sporting disciplines benefit from funding which will not only contribute towards international competition participation – where possible but also for the use of professional services that include physiotherapy, nutrition, sports psychology and testing at the Functional Diagnostic Laboratory.

The scheme has seen a different format introduced this year. Athletes have been placed into different categories – the placement a result of their results, ranking, capabilities, and future potential.

The programme is divided into four categories.

