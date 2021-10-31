The Malta Olympic Committee has paid tribute to one of its former presidents Lino Farrugia Sacco upon his death, aged 72, on Sunday.

“The Executive Board of the Maltese Olympic Committee offers its condolences to the Farrugia Sacco family following the demise of Judge Emeritus Lino Farrugia Sacco,” the MOC said in a statement on Sunday.

