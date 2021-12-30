The Maltese Olympic Committee announced that the Gala Sports Awards, scheduled for next month, have been postponed amid the current COVID-19 situation in Malta.

The MOC were due to host their gala night, which acknowledges the athletes’ feats for outstanding performances in the international arena, on Saturday, January 15.

However, the governing body felt that it would be irresponsible to host such an event in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

During the past few days, Malta has experienced a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases.

