The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the recent appointment of Julian Pace Bonello as the President of the Coordination Commission Pristina 2030 by the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG).

The commission is responsible for overseeing and supervising all preparations for the highly-anticipated 2030 Mediterranean Games.

This prestigious appointment, unanimously accepted by the ICMG Executive Board, reflects the MOC president’s expertise in the field of sports administration. His role will involve the strategic coordination and meticulous supervision of various aspects of the Games’ preparations to ensure a seamless and successful event.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com