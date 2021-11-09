The Maltese Olympic Committee will be electing a new Executive Board during the Annual General Meeting at its headquarters in Tal-Qroqq on Tuesday.

Delegates from the 52 affiliated federations will convene on Tuesday evening to form the Executive Board for the next four years.

President Julian Pace Bonello and general secretary Joe Cassar will be facing a poll to retain their posts for another term in office.

In fact, Pace Bonello is being contested by Dr Kirill Micallef Stafrace while Cassar is facing the challenge of Kevin Azzopardi.

