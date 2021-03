Fontana Mayor Saviour Borg was presented a model of a boat that used to be operated by fisherman Salvu Borg (ta’ Milħa), the grandfather of the mayor, at Xlendi Bay in the 1950s. The model is the work of Anton Cordina (ta’ Ġużepp tal-Bażolli), a Fontana fisherman who lives in Victoria.

