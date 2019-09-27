The Association of Model Engineers, in collaboration with Naxxar local council, is holding its annual model exhibition at the Victoria Hall, Oratory Street, Naxxar. It runs until Sunday.

This year’s main section of the exhibition will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Nato, so there will be various models from member states on display.

Those attending will be able to admire aircraft, cars, dioramas, military vehicles, robotics and trains, among other items.

Entrance is free. The exhibition will be open from 9am to 8pm. Opening hours on Sunday are between 9am and 6pm.