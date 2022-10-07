Former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Peru striker Claudio Pizarro says there is “no chance” modern footballers could play into their 40s because of the increased demands of the game.

Pizarro retired in 2020 at the age of 41 after playing 595 games in the Bundesliga, Premier League and Peruvian Liga 1 along with 86 games in the red and white of Peru.

“No chance, no chance – I think it is not possible to do that anymore” Pizarro said on Thursday afternoon, referring to his own experience of playing into his 40s.

