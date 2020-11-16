A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by biotech company Moderna is almost 95 per cent effective at preventing the disease, according to early data from clinical trials.



Moderna said on Monday that an analysis of its clinical trial of the vaccine showed effectiveness rates of 94.5 per cent.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

The company said it will be applying for emergency approval of the vaccine by the US' Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks and is on track to manufacture between 500 million and one billion vaccine doses globally in 2021.



It is the second COVID-19 vaccine in development to report highly promising test results. Last week, Pfizer reported that a vaccine it is working on with BioNTech appears to be 90 per cent effective at preventing the disease.

Ten other companies are currently conducting phase 3 trials of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, with dozens more in earlier stages of testing.

How Moderna tested its vaccine

Moderna’s trial involved 30,000 test subjects. Half of those were given two doses of the experimental vaccine, two weeks apart. The other half were given a placebo shot of saltwater.



The company analysed the first 95 people among those test subjects to report COVID-19 infection. 90 came from the cohort given a placebo, while only five of those cases were among those given the vaccine.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a synthetic version of coronavirus genetic material, known as mRNA, to train the body to attack should it be infected with the real virus.



While both vaccines appear to be highly promising, the data is still considered preliminary and many key questions - such as how long the vaccines confer immunity for, or whether they are equally effective among all age groups - remain unanswered at this stage.

Clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still under way and their efficiency numbers are subject to change.

How the vaccine candidate works. Video: Moderna

Storing the vaccine

While the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at temperatures of around minus 75 Celcius and can survive in a standard fridge for roughly five days, Moderna says its vaccine candidate can be stored at minus 20 Celcius for up to six months, will survive in a standard fridge for up to a month and can be kept at room temperature for 12 hours.

Moderna has said its vaccine will not require any dilution or special handling.

So far, neither vaccine trial has reported serious side-effects, though some participants have reported fatigue, fever and muscle pains lasting one or two days.

More to follow