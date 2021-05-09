Reforms are well within the core values of this government, as evidently witnessed through historic legislations carried out during the past months.

Remarkable milestones were achieved through changes in our constitutional and institutional framework, of which this government has received the endorsements from leading European institutions. Despite a very challenging year as we faced the pandemic, as a government we enacted numerous other reforms to sustain economic growth, together with other policies and legislative amendments aimed at bettering the lives of those most vulnerable within our society.

In my role as Home Affairs Minister, I am driven by the ideal put forth by the Robert Abela administration in modernising our society. I recently launched the Victim Support Agency which has, as its main focus, the welfare of victims of crime. The newly-instituted agency shall provide a holistic service and protection to anyone who has been a victim of a criminal offence. The newly-launched Victim Support Agency has grouped various services under one roof. Also, this is the first in a series of reforms being announced, alongside the launch of a public consultation on the introduction of an electronic monitoring system.

We strongly believe in consulting the public when implementing such major reforms. As a government we believe that reforms should lead to strong decision-making capabilities. The actions and reforms being implemented are proof that this government does not shy away from responsibility, or from tough decisions.

This public consultation is demonstrating this government’s vision in adopting modern corrective systems, together with providing an ample balance that safeguards both victims and society at large.

A proposed legislation is introducing modern and alternative means of corrective methods within our legal systems and in decisions taken by the courts of justice. In offences of a minor nature, the judiciary will now have the discretion to issue an electronic monitoring order instead of an effective imprisonment term, together with those conditions deemed proper by the court.

The aim of this reform is to give people a second chance. By introducing electronic monitoring, we are increasing the chances of reintegration while also ensuring that victims are given the peace of mind and safety they deserve.

Our proposal stipulates that an electronic monitoring order shall be applicable to persons having been convicted to an effective prison term of not more than one year, provided that the offence committed is not subject to a maximum punishment of two years imprisonment.

The proposed law will also allow the courts discretion to allow individuals to retain their employment or attend courses in any national educational institutions, among other conditions as imposed by the court. Moreover, electronic monitoring may be used in other areas, as per current regulations. The Correctional Services Agency may issue an order in respect of a prisoner benefitting from prison leave in accordance with established regulations while the Parole Board will also have the option to issue an order in respect of prisoners who are granted parole under the Restorative Justice Act.

In the interest of protecting the victims of crime in offences considered more sensitive, any individuals sentenced by the court for particular offences shall not be eligible to serve their sentence through the electronic monitoring system. These exclusions relate to offences linked to domestic violence or gender-based violence; when an individual is listed in the register in accordance with article 3 of the act on registration for the protection of minors; for breaches of an order for maintenance issued by the court; or for a breach of an order for access to children issued by the court.

The establishment of the electronic monitoring system shall serve as another pivotal social measure in building a fairer society. I am looking forward towards the implementation of this ambitious reform and eager to receive feedback through public consultation.

I encourage the public to engage in this consultation opportunity, not only because I believe that this reform is another step in the right direction but because it will lead to us having more modern legislative systems.

Byron Camilleri, Minister for Home Affairs