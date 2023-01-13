Dar Arka, which opened its doors 25 years ago, is currently undergoing a refurbishment project on the groundfloor building.

The aim is to house more people with special needs. Arka Foundation is a voluntary, non-governmental organisation that promotes the welfare of people with special needs.

The centre, apart from offering residential services on a permanent and respite basis, also offers a wide range of services to people with special needs and their families.

Dar Arka manager, Marco Formosa, said the project will cost €250,000. Among other things, the project will include the laying of new marble flooring and a new electricity and water system.

Fr Michael Galea, Dar Arka director, said 20 people live at the residence, while the foundation also runs two other facilities, Dar Ġublew tal-Ħniena and Dar il-Madonna ta’ Pinu, which house 10 people. They all have work and live in a community atmosphere, having a permanent carer on a 24-hour basis.

The foundation is making an appeal to those who would like to offer donations by contacting Fr Michael or Formosa on 2156 5773 or 2155 0596. Donations can also be sent on IBAN number: MT31VALL22013000000040017808653.