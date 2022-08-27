French striker Anthony Modeste headed in a first-half goal to get Borussia Dortmund’s season back on track with a narrow 1-0 win away at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Dortmund, who came under heavy criticism after throwing away a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute to lose 3-2 against Werder Bremen last Saturday, endured a nervy end to the match but held on to record their third win of the season.

Modeste headed in a cross from Salih Ozcan, who also arrived from Cologne this summer, in the 32nd minute to put Dortmund 1-0 up.

