Luka Modric led Croatia to the bronze medal at the World Cup on Saturday and revealed he will extend his international career into 2023 in an attempt to win the Nations League.

The 37-year-old won his 162nd cap in the 2-1 win over Morocco, four years after helping his country to the World Cup runners-up spot behind France.

Croatia will now attempt to win the Nations League title next June in the four-team finals also featuring Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

“That’s the plan,” said Modric when asked if he intends to keep playing international football.

