Luka Modric has been Croatia’s driving force on the way to Sunday’s Nations League final, where they could earn their first ever major trophy against a Spain team he knows inside out.

Questions surround the veteran midfielder, 37, over his future both in international football and at club level with Real Madrid, with his contract set to end this month.

Before resolving them, Croatia captain Modric is aiming to lead his country, with a population of only four million people, to glory in Rotterdam at De Kuip.

The Balkan nation has consistently over-performed on the world stage over the past 25 years, starting with their third place finish at the 1998 World Cup.

They followed that up by reaching the 2018 World Cup final, where they were beaten by France, and again finished third in Qatar last year, eliminating favourites Brazil along the way.

“We have once again become a powerhouse in football, showing that despite all our problems, we have quality and character,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

