Luka Modric has admitted he would love to play with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid trail PSG 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, when Mbappe scored a stunning late winner to give the French side the advantage as they bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Mbappe’s involvement at the Santiago Bernabeu is in doubt after he reportedly suffered an injury in training on Monday, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino due to give an update on his fitness later on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti said Madrid are “preparing as if Mbappe is going to play”.

