Luka Modric said he still has the same motivation as when he arrived at Real Madrid after the 36-year-old signed a new one-year contract with the club on Wednesday.

Modric joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and has gone on to make 436 appearances for the Spanish giants, winning the Champions League five times and three La Liga titles.

“Very happy to announce that I will continue playing for the best club in the world,” Modric said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.