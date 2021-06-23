After a 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland’s Euro 2020 experience lasted just eight days after a 3-1 defeat to Croatia extinguished their hopes of reaching the last 16.

The Tartan Army will fondly remember frustrating England in a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday from their return to the international football limelight.

But a masterclass from Croatia’s Luka Modric sent Steve Clarke’s men packing from the tournament with a reminder of the class it takes to succeed at this level.

“They were unbelievable tonight, Modric especially,” said Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who is accustomed to coming up against world-class opponents on a weekly basis in the English Premier League.

“I think his performance was incredible.”

