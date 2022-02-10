The second edition of the VisitMalta Women’s International Trophy will take place at the Tony Bezzina Stadium between the 16th and 22nd February, 2022.

This year’s tournament will feature the participation of three national teams, namely Malta, Moldova and Morocco.

MFA SportsPlus Limited are overseeing the organisation of this tournament which was held for the first time last year with Sweden, the Tokyo Olympics finalists, winning the inaugural edition.

