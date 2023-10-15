Molteni&C, a leading brand specialising in the production of high-end home furnishings such as day and living systems, wardrobes, kitchens, upholstery and contract (residential community and public buildings), has announced the opening of its new ‘shop in shop’ location in Malta.

Located at Form in Valley Road, Msida, the new Molteni&C shop in shop offers a curated selection of the brand’s furniture and home décor collections.

From iconic pieces to the latest innovations, customers will have the opportunity to admire the beauty and craftsmanship that has defined Molteni&C for almost nine decades.

Set to inspire homeowners, interior designers and architects alike

The store features an array of exclusive Molteni&C collections, including the iconic Round D.154.5 armchair designed by Gio Ponti, Octave, and Paul sofas, and the Gliss Master wardrobe systems, all designed by Vincent Van Duysen, and the Gatwick table by Rodolfo Dordoni, among others.

The elegant displays and room settings are set to inspire homeowners, interior designers and architects alike.

Molteni&C’s team of experts will be on hand to offer personalised design consultations, helping customers select the perfect pieces to complement their living spaces and create the ultimate in-home comfort.

Every piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail and the highest quality materials, ensuring longevity and durability.

To celebrate the opening of Molteni&C, the store hosted a launch event where industry experts mingled with the brand’s global managers and the Form sales team.

For more information about the brand or to schedule an appointment for a personalised consultation, contact Julian Galea, head of sales on Julian.galea@form.com.mt. For more information, visit www.form.com.mt or https://www.molteni.it/en/.