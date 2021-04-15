During the liturgical season of Easter, the Gozo Diocese, in collaboration with Fontana parish, is organising a Lectio Divina – a moment of prayer and meditation on the Word of God – at the parish church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Fontana, every Sunday at 7pm.

The celebration is broadcast on Youtube and Facebook channels of the diocese and on Xejk TV.

Fontana parish is currently celebrating the devotional Nine Fridays in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Every Friday, the sanctuary is open for private prayer and adoration from 6am until noon and from 3 to 9.30pm. Masses will be said at 6.15am, 7, 11.30 and at 7 and 9pm.