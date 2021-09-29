These are some images from Pete Tong Classics concert held on September 28 on the Floriana Granaries.

Jules Buckley conducting the Heritage Orchestra

The concert, besides Tong himself, featured the Heritage Orchestra under the direction of Jules Buckley.

DJ Pete Tong

Buckley co-founded the Heritage Orchestra in 2004, with the intention of featuring an orchestra in a music club setting.

As of 2020, he became the creative artist-in-residence with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

A memorable night for the numerous crowd on the Granaries

Tong is one of Britain’s most famous DJs, with a number of albums under his belt, namely Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics.

He is a top favourite with the dancefloor and the concert crowd all over the world.

Members of the Heritage Orchestra