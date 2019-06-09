A UK National Theatre production of The Audience by Peter Morgan, directed by Stephen Daldry, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema tomorrow at 6pm.

The production features Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren playing Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award-winning production.

For 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II has met with each of her 12 prime ministers in a private weekly meeting. This meeting is known as ‘The Audience’. No one knows what they discuss, not even their spouses.

From the old warrior Winston Churchill, to Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher and finally David Cameron, the Queen advises her prime ministers on all matters both public and personal.

Through these private audiences we see glimpses of the woman behind the crown and witness the moments that shaped a monarch.

A UK National Theatre production of The Audience captured live from London’s West End in 2013, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 6pm. For tickets and to view a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/event/national-theatre-encore-the-audience.