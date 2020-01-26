The Inspired in China exhibition, currently running at Parliament’s House of Representatives, showcases creative work resulting from the annual art tour to China organised by the China Cultural Centre in Valletta. As the exhibition ends this week, Times of Malta takes a closer look at the journey taken by the artists selected and the power of expression of their individual art forms.

Inspired in China was introduced in the January 19 edition of The Sunday Times of Malta, as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. Here we will delve into the importance and impact the journey itself had on the artists, as appreciated in their artworks.

“Wherever you go, go with all your heart” ‒ Confucius

For the sake of context, it is worth noting that every year Maltese artists are chosen and sent to a different province of China.

Harmony, by Darren Spiteri

The artwork for this exhibition in particular expresses the passage through the staggeringly beautiful Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This region is in the southernmost tip of China, on the border with Vietnam.

In essence, its name refers to the great expanse which the land covers and, along with its neighbour Guangdon (to the East), they are referred to as the Two Expanses. Its position has been advantageous to its cultural enrichment, as it has been invaded, inhabited and influenced by various tribal groups over the centuries.

Nowadays the main ethnic minority groups are the Zhuangs, Dong, Miao, Zao, Hui , Yi, Shui and Gin. Though the culture and language have been influenced by these groups, the area was originally connected with the Cantonese language and tradition through the river systems and neighbouring provinces.

The impressive Guangxi scenery is dominated by its mountain ranges and various river systems which create valleys between these mountains. The Nanling, Duyao and Fenghuang Mountains in the north branch out to the Yuecheng and Haiyang mountains. To the centre there are the Da Yao and Da Ming, while to the southeast one finds the Yunkai range.

Such a landscape conjures up images of cycling and bamboo-rafting upon shimmering river waters beneath peaks and hiking between villages and rice terraces. Of peaceful fishermen in their boats going out for the days’ catch and of easy conversations with the locals. All this flows naturally together to create the calm and picturesque uniqueness that is depicted in the artwork created from the experiences the artists had with the people of Guangxi, as well as with the land.

Even though the artists’ experience can never truly be captured in its totality on a tangible level, the sculptures, photographs, poems and fashion pieces go a long way to afford us a taste of their personal journeys.

Koi Carp Feeding Frenzy at Qing Xiu Mountain, by Darrin Zammit Lupi

The chosen group of artists was made up of Albert Marshall, Antonella Vassallo, Darren Spiteri and Darrin Zammit Lupi, all of whom translated their experience of the scapes of unparalleled beauty and encounters with locals in different ways.

Marshall moves us with his honest and heartfelt poetry, written in both English and Maltese. From the Miao Mountains come elegant rhythmic voices, silent yet there nonetheless. In such encapsulating beauty and grandeur, he ponders on the simple truth, on our insignificance. It is the space that allows for this realisation, of how much bigger things are, than we can ever fathom.

Intoxified and intoxicated, Marshall feels at once at peace and at once found. These Beautiful People from the Remote Mountains of Guangxi is a poem in which he expresses such appreciation: “cared for by a mystic mother from whom were born heaven and earth, bent under the burden of duty but still upright, empty sacks but brimming granaries of goodness, they own little but possess the world”.

In a time in which we are re-examining our participation in fashion and the urgency for a healthier and more responsible system, Antonella Vassallo utilised her experience to design raw and sleek design from life.

Clothes are something that touch our lives everyday and so it is thought-provoking that she has chosen this medium to celebrate the immense beauty and power that inspired her on her travels.

This narrative finds contemporary relevance in a space that is somewhat locked in time, as Vassallo was inspired by nature’s colours ‒ particularly in an incident in which the Koi carp were feeding, fusing orange and red with hints of silver, as captured by Darrin Zammit Lupi amid the linearity of buildings.

The sculptor and ebanista (or cabinet maker) Darren Spiteri captured the spirit of Guangxi and its people in the effortless sculptures depicting visions from everyday life, from women playing instruments to the fishermen on their journey out on the river.

From his solitary figures to groupings, he reveals a form of empathy and understanding through expression. Spiteri also shows his appreciation for the beauty around him and, through photography, plays with the notion of appearance and reality of terraced rice fields and the reflections in river water.

Zammit Lupi also embraces culture with his camera. His shots capture life in the making, they pause on moments of joy, simplicity, solitude, darkness and remembrance. His triptych-like piece, Light in Darkness, sets the mood for a life that seems very far away, very far from our reality. It is similar to a call, at least personally, for a life that is simpler.

Such an exhibition, whether taken alone or as part of the greater celebration that is the Chinese New Year, is a simple reminder to recognise the meaning within our lives and to be able to experience each moment for what it is. These experiences that have been shared with us through such beautiful works of art stand as a reminder of the beauty in simplicity.

Many thanks to Louisa Buhagiar of the China Cultural Centre and curator of Inspired in China E.V. Borg.

Inspired in China runs until January 30, at the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malta, Freedom Square, Valletta.