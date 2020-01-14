Momentum Pensions Group has announced the appointment of Susan Brooks as managing director of its international businesses incorporating Malta, Gibraltar and its Isle of Man operations. Brooks brings a wealth of technical and operational experience to the new role, having demonstrated excellent capabilities and leadership skills as the group’s head of administration and investments during the previous five years.

Commenting on the appointment, Group CEO Stewart Davies said: “This new appointment recognises Susan’s talent, hard work and leadership in the sector, where she until recently chaired MARSP’s tax and technical committee.”

In addition to her new role, Brooks recently completed her Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) qualification with the Irish Tax Institute. The qualification is the gold standard in tax and is recognised as the international hallmark of excellence in tax advice worldwide.

“Momentum is growing rapidly and the creation of the role of managing director is a clear indication of the continued strength of the international pensions sector,” Brooks said. “I’m delighted to be leading the international team and taking Momentum into its next phase of growth.

“It’s taken five years of hard work to qualify as a Chartered Tax Adviser with the Irish Tax Institute. I’m looking forward to bringing the knowledge and skills I have learnt to Momentum and I would like to take the opportunity to thank the team for their support and encouragement along the way.”