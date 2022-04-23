Inter boss Simone Inzaghi expects a “fight until the final game” as his team battle Milan and Napoli in a three-way fight for the Serie A title.

A midweek 3-0 win over Milan at San Siro sent Inter through to a first Italian Cup final since 2011, fuelling hopes of a domestic double in Inzaghi’s first season in charge.

Inter trail Milan by two points but have a game in hand on their city rivals, while Napoli lie two points further back after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to Roma on Monday.

“The final means ever so much to us. It’ll come towards the end of a league campaign that we want to do as well as we can in, knowing that there’s a long path ahead of us, but we want to fight until the end on all fronts,” said Inzaghi.

